3 discovered dead inside south-central Aurora home

AURORA | Police said three people were discovered dead inside a home in south-central Aurora Saturday night, but officials released no detail about how they may have died.

“Three people have been found deceased inside of a residence,” police said in a tweet at about 10 p.m. “There is no suspect currently in custody.”

Police said the bodies were discovered inside a home somewhere along the 1500 block of South Evanston Street.

Police said in a tweet that APD Major Crimes Unit is investigating the deaths.

Police said anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.