3 dead in 2 Aurora car crashes Thursday night

AURORA | Three people died in two separate vehicle collisions less than two hours apart Thursday night in Aurora, according to local authorities.

Police and Fire officials first responded to a collision between the driver of a black Ford Mustang and a man riding a bicycle near the intersection of East Hampden Avenue and South Kalispell Street shortly before 9:15 p.m. July 23. The Mustange driver, who was traveling west on Hampden, struck the northbound cyclist in a crosswalk. Investigators are still determining which party had the right of way.

Approximately 90 minutes later, authorities responded to a separate crash involving a single SUV near the intersection of South Picadilly Street and Gun Club Road.

Police said and a man and a woman traveling in the SUV were both declared dead at the scene after they were ejected from their vehicle before it struck a power line and rolled over. Investigators believe the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed.

All three people killed in the two collisions Thursday will be identified by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone who may have dashboard camera footage of either of these incidents is encouraged to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.