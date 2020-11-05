3 Aurorans indicted on federal drug charges for shipping medical pot out of state

AURORA | A federal grand jury in Denver last month indicted six people on more than four dozen charges related to a complex scheme wherein they bought medical marijuana in Colorado and shipped it across the country to net hefty profits on the black market.

Federal prosecutors on Oct. 22 filed their case in U.S. District Court against Delano Monroe, Alexis Monroe, Joshua Sampson, Solomon Chambers, Ashley Montgomery and Michael Waterton. All of the defendants are in their mid 30s or early 40s, according to court records.

From late 2016 through summer 2018, the group periodically bought medical marijuana in Colorado and shipped it to people across the country who placed orders via social media, according to federal court documents.

Over the course of a year, the sextet bought more than $665,000 in marijuana and retrieved more than $900,000 in revenue that customers would wire to accounts at banks and credit unions across Denver and Aurora.

Both Monroes and Sampson are from Aurora. Chambers is from Thornton and Montgomery is from Denver. Postal authorities arrested the aforementioned five lat last month, while Waterton, who is from Highlands Ranch, remains at large.

During the arrests, investigators found cash, guns, cocaine and methamphetamine, according to local U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn.

Delano Monroe had been found in March 2018 with a pair of semi-automatic pistols and shotguns, which he was not allowed to own as a previously convicted felon.

If convicted, members of the enterprise could be sentenced to up to two decades in prison for each of the charges currently filed against them. The grand jury returned a total of 53 counts in their indictment.