2nd Aurora teen handed contingent life sentence for murder of Cherokee Trail senior

AURORA | Another Aurora teenager will spend at least four decades in prison for shooting and killing a Cherokee Trail High School senior in 2019, according to the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

An Arapahoe County District Court judge on Wednesday sentenced Demarea Mitchell, 19, to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 40 years for the May 8, 2019 murder of Lloyd Chavez IV outside of his Centennial home.

The killing, orchestrated by Mitchell’s co-defendant Kenneth Gallegos, occurred following a botched vape-juice sale initiated over Snapchat, according to court documents.

Jurors in July convicted Mitchell of felony murder and aggravated robbery chargers, according to a spokesperson with the DA’s office.

Gallegos was handed an identical sentence for his role in the killing in June.

Because Mitchell not legally an adult at the time of the murder, he will be eligible for parole after 40 years in prison. He remains incarcerated at the Arapahoe County jail awaiting transfer to a state facility.

“This defendant willingly participated and he knew there was going to be a robbery. He could have chosen not to participate,” Deputy District Attorney Gwenn Sandrock said at the sentencing hearing Sept. 22. “He took the gun and he used it. It was this defendant who pulled the trigger and fired the bullet. His actions led to Mr. Chavez dying in front of his family in his living room.”