23 dead, scores of patients and staff infected with virus at Cherry Creek Nursing Center in Aurora

AURORA | In what has become one of the largest outbreaks in the state, almost 60 residents of an Aurora nursing home have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, leading to 23 deaths.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment released data Wednesday, saying 59 residents are confirmed COVID-19 patients and 16 more are suspected of infection at Cherry Creek Nursing Center, an Aurora nursing home near the intersection of East Hampden Avenue and South Eagle Street.

According to the data, which was provided by the facility, 23 residents are confirmed to have died as a result of the virus, with seven more deaths believed to have been caused by the virus.

The virus has also infected scores of the nursing home’s employees. The Wednesday data release says lab tests confirmed 32 staff members are COVID-19 patients, with 17 more employees believed to be infected with the virus. No staff deaths have been reported.

Cherry Creek Nursing Center did not immediately return a request for comment.

Cherry Creek Nursing Center says on its website staff are following health recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That has included banning all visitors and “actively screening individuals, including staff, who need to come into the building.”

The Aurora nursing home is part of Nexion Health, which operates about 42 nursing and rehabilitation facilities in Colorado and other states.