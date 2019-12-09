22-year-old man who killed caretaker with pans, chairs sentenced to 48 years

AURORA | A 22-year-old Arapahoe County man who fatally beat his caregiver with chairs and a frying pan while broadcasting the attack on Facebook in 2017 has been sentenced to nearly five decades in prison, according to the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

An Arapahoe County judge sentenced Brad Baker to the statutory maximum of 48 years in prison last week, according to the DA’s office. Baker pleaded guilty earlier this summer to one count of second-degree murder and one count of aggravated robbery. Additional charges filed against an alleged accomplice to the crime are still pending.

Investigators determined Baker killed 61-year-old Harsono Harsono on June 4, 2017 in an area apartment the two men were sharing.

Harsono was Baker’s “host home provider,” according to the DA’s office. Host home providers typically care for people with developmental or intellectual disabilities.

Baker was on a disability service plan with the state, but he was determined to be competent to stand trial following multiple evaluations at the Colorado Mental Health Institute at Pueblo, according to a spokesperson for the DA’s office. Baker’s case did not go to a jury trial due to a plea agreement.

Baker reportedly assaulted Harsono, who was an Indonesian immigrant, with “everything in that room,” according to Chief Deputy District Attorney Andrew Steers.

Prosecutors said first responders found the apartment in disarray due to a toppled entertainment center, broken door, spilled cooking oil and blood splatter on the walls.

Investigators later learned Baker broadcast the assault to a Colorado Springs man via a 13-minute-long video on Facebook Messenger. The man who received the video told prosecutors Baker laughed as he carried out the attack.

Neighbors reported hearing the attack to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, who responded to the apartment and found Harsono “bleeding profusely on the floor,” according to the DA’s office. He later died at a local hospital.

Baker fled the apartment in Harsono’s van, but Aurora police found him parked on a residential street the next day. He was still covered in blood, attorneys said.

“Heinous crimes like this make us question the society in which we live,” Arapahoe County District Attorney George Brauchler said in a statement. “How can good people produce someone capable of such villainy? We must be protected from a person who viciously preys upon someone who only can be blamed for caring for them — and then shares it via social media. This is why we build prisons.”

Baker remains at the Arapahoe County jail and has yet to be transferred to a state prison, according to county records.