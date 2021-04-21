20 people displaced from homes after north Aurora attic fire early Wednesday

AURORA | Nearly two dozen people were ousted from their homes early Wednesday morning as an attic fire torched a north Aurora apartment building.

Officials with Aurora Fire Rescue reported a two-alarm fire at a three-story building in the 16400 block of East 17th Place shortly after 5 a.m. on April 12, according to tweets.

The building at 16446 E. 17th Place was evacuated, though no injuries were reported. A multitude of firefighters used ladders to access the building’s roof as a light spring snow fell around dawn.

Approximately 20 people have been displaced from their homes, authorities said.

Officials with the local branch of the American Red Cross and the Regional Transportation District responded to help provide housing and transportation for the residents who were evacuated, according to Aurora Fire.

Fire investigators were at the scene early Wednesday, though a cause of the blaze was not cited on social media.

The fire Wednesday marked the second two-alarm blaze in the city in three days. Two people were injured in a separate fire at Las Adelitas night club on East Colfax Avenue in the early morning hours of April 19, according to Aurora Fire. Authorities did not provide details on how the people were harmed, but said their injuries “are not considered life-threatening,” according to tweets.

A cause of the nightclub fire was not immediately determined.