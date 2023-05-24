2 wounded during Tuesday night shooting in west Aurora

AURORA |Two unidentified people were shot and wounded Tuesday night near a west Aurora discount store, according to police.

Officers were called to the scene of a shooting near the Family Dollar Store, 465 Havana St., police said at about 11 p.m. Tuesday.

“Two people were found off site, suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds,” police said in a tweet. “They are believed to be involved in the shooting.”

Both shooting victims were rushed to a nearby hospital and expected to survive.

“Investigators are checking evidence and will be looking into any witness accounts or leads to a suspect,” police said.