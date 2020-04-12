2 stabbings, 1 lethal at north Aurora apartment Saturday night

AURORA | One woman is dead and a man injured after the two people were found Saturday night inside a north Aurora apartment suffering stab wounds.

Police were called to Amber Apartments at 1945 Peoria St. at about 10 p.m. to “report on an unknown problem,” Aurora Police T. Chris Amsler said in a statement early Sunday.

“Upon arrival, officers found a man and woman inside of an apartment on the fifth floor who had been stabbed,” Amsler stated. “Both were transported to a local hospital, where the woman later succumbed to her injuries.”

Amsler said the man’s injuries “are non-life threatening, and he is expected to survive.”

Police released no other details about the stabbings other than to say that they think they were isolated, and that the “there is no immediate threat to the community.”

The female victim will be identified by Adams County coroner officials at a later date.

Anyone with information about the stabbings is asked to call police Agent Warren Miller at 303-739-6117.