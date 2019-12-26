2 stabbed, 1 killed early Christmas inside Aurora mobile home

AURORA | One person is dead and another wounded after a man and woman were discovered with stab wounds early Christmas morning in an Aurora mobile home, according to Aurora Police.

Few details have been released about the stabbing at a mobile home park at 15700 E. Colfax Ave.

Police were called to the home on a reported stabbing. When officers arrived, they discovered a man and woman inside the home suffering from stab wounds. Both the man and woman were taken to nearby hospitals. The woman later died from her injuries, police said. The man is considered to be in critical condition.

Identification of the woman will come later from the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office, police said.

“This investigation is still very active and ongoing and is being investigated as a homicide by the Aurora Police Major Crimes/Homicide Unit,” police said in a web blog. “Investigators are currently trying to determine what led up to the stabbing and the relationship between the male and the female, if any.”

It’s unclear whether the man or woman stabbed the other, or whether someone else wielded a knife on the couple.

Police ask anyone who may be a witness, or has information about this incident, to call Aurora Police Agent Meadows at 303-739-6068. Tipsters can also remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 by contacting Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.