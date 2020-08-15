2 shot dead in Aurora double homicide late Friday, police say

AURORA | Aurora police have released few details about what they say was a double shooting homicide late Friday.

Police said they were called to 11763 E. Cornell Circle just before midnight on a report of a shooting there.

“Upon officer’s arrival they located one adult male, and one adult female suffering from apparent gunshot wounds,” Aurora Police spokesperson Officer Crystal McCoy said in a statement. “Both were transported to area hospitals where they succumbed to their injuries.”

McCoy said police don’t know yet what the relationship was between the two gunshot victims, nor what led to the shooting. There is currently no suspect information.

The identities of both of the victims are expected to be released by the Arapahoe County coroner office in the near future, which is standard procedure for Aurora police.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 303-739-6077, or they can remain anonymous by contacting Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.