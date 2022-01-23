2 separate Aurora shootings Saturday, Sunday leave boy, 17, and woman injured

AURORA | An unidentified 17-year-old boy and adult woman were shot and injured late Saturday and early Sunday in Aurora two separate shootings, according to Aurora police.

At about 10:30 p.m. Saturday, police were called to investigate a shooting that occurred in the 2300 block of Chambers Road. Police said a boy, 17, had been shot while somewhere near there but had found his own way to a nearby hospital with “non-life-threatening” injuries. Police said they had no suspect information in the shooting.

At about 5 a.m. Sunday, police were called to a shooting that occurred somewhere in the 17000 block of East Iowa Drive. Police said a woman there was rushed by rescuers to a nearby hospital and is considered to be in serious condition.

Police said in a tweet Sunday that they had no information on a suspect in that case as well, nor any other details.

Anyone with information in either case is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said