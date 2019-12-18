2 people, 2 pets displaced after fire ravages west Aurora home Tuesday

AURORA | A pair of Aurora residents and their pets are without a home this morning after a fire ignited at a residence in the 1100 block of Chester Street Tuesday evening, according to Aurora Fire Rescue.

Fire crews were dispatched to the area across from Lowry Park at approximately 8:30 p.m. Dec. 17, according to tweets. Firefighters were immediately confronted with “heavy flames and smoke,” according to the department’s Twitter account.

The fire was called under control approximately 30 minutes after firefighters arrived.

There were no injuries reported, although two adult residents and two dogs have been displaced as a result of the blaze, according to Sherri-Jo Stowell, spokeswoman for Aurora Fire. The local branch of the American Red Cross will assist the displaced people in the coming days.

Investigators deemed the home “a total loss,” according to Stowell. The source and cause of the fire remain under investigation.

One neighboring home was exposed to flames from the fire, though “it was not severely impacted,” according to personnel with Aurora Fire.