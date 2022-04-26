2 pedestrians killed by cars in 3 days in Aurora

AURORA | Two pedestrians have been killed in three days as they crossed major roads in Aurora and were struck dead in traffic.

An unidentified woman was struck by a car at about 9 p.m. Monday while attempting to cross South Havana Street near East Virginia Avenue. police said

“The preliminary investigation revealed a Jeep Cherokee was traveling north on Havana Street when (it) struck the pedestrian that was crossing the roadway just south of Virginia Avenue,” Acting Lt. Faith Goodrich said in a statement. “The driver of the Jeep remained on scene and was cooperative with the officers.”

The female pedestrian died at the scene. Her identification will be released at a later date by coroner officials.

Saturday night, an unidentified man was struck and killed by a car while attempting to cross East Colfax Avenue near Moline Street, police said.

Police said a man was apparently trying to cross Colfax near Moline at about 10 p.m. and was struck by an eastbound Toyota FJ Cruiser just west of Moline.

The driver of the Toyota cooperated with police.

“The pedestrian was transported to the hospital with serious injuries which sadly, they did not survive,” Goodrich said in a statement.

Police said that at this stage of the investigation, it’s unknown whether speed or alcohol was a factor in either crash,

The dead man’s identity will be released at a later date by coroner officials.

Police are asking anyone who saw either crash or who has dashcam video to contact Aurora police.

Monday’s pedestrian crash was the 16th traffic-related fatality this year in Aurora.