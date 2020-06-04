2 men shot in separate Aurora incidents Wednesday night

AURORA | Aurora police are investigating a pair of non-fatal shootings that occurred in different corners of the city Wednesday night.

Officers first found a man who had been shot near a home at 999 S. Zeno Way shortly after 5 p.m. June 3, according to tweets. The man who was shot was taken to a nearby hospital and is listed in stable condition, police said.

Police believe three Hispanic males were involved in the shooting, though no suspects have been formally identified, according to a spokesperson.

About four hours later, first responders found another man who had been shot at 931 Emporia St., police said. The man was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition, but was still alive as of about 10:30 a.m. Thursday, according to a department spokesperson.

The man who was shot said he did not know the person who shot him and was not able to provide detectives with any identifiable information.

No arrests have been made related to either shooting as of Thursday morning.

The shootings Wednesday occurred two days after a pair of other back-to-back shootings in north Aurora June 1. A man who was shot near 16th Avenue and Akron street died Tuesday morning. There were four additional shootings in the city last week.

Anyone with any information related to the recent incidents is encouraged to call police at 303-627-3100 or the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. The local branch of Crime Stoppers U.S. offers rewards of up to $2,000 for legitimate information.