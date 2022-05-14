2 men shot dead inside Aurora vape shop Friday evening

AURORA | Two unidentified men are dead after a shooting Friday evening inside a vape shop in east Aurora, police said.

Multiple people called dispatchers at about 5 p.m. to report a shooting inside Smoke and Vapes, 15270 E Sixth Ave.

“When officers arrived on scene they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds, both adult males,” Acting Lt. Faith Goodrich said in a statement. “Sadly, they were pronounced deceased on scene by Aurora Fire Rescue.”

Investigators worked through the evening trying to piece together what led to the shooting.

“The facts and circumstances leading up to this shooting are still being determined however, detectives believe all involved people have been identified,” Goodrich said.

The identify of the dead men will be released at a later time by coroner office officials.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.