Boy, 17, man, 20, shot at northeast Aurora home Monday night

AURORA | Few details were available after police said they were investigating a double shooting Monday night at a northeast home involving a 17-year-old boy and 20-year-old man.

Police reported the shooting on social media at about 9:30 p.m. The condition of the injured man and boy, and circumstances surrounding the shooting were not released.

The shooting occurred inside a residence in the 15800 block of East 13th Place, police said. Neither of the two shooting victims were identified, and police said there was no suspect description.

Police said later that both the man and the boy are expected to survive their injuries.

More details as they become available.

This appeared to be the fifth shooting in three days in Aurora. Police have reported about 36 shootings in Aurora this month.