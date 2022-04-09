2 killed in suspected drunken-driving crash in Aurora Friday night

AURORA | A woman and a 5-year-old girl were killed Friday night, and three others were injured, in what officers believe was a drunk-driving crash Friday evening Chambers Road at East Sixth Avenue.

A 30-year-old Aurora man is in custody in connection with the crash.

At about 8:15 p.m., police responded to a crash involving four cars and an electric bicycle, according to a news release from the Aurora Police Department.

Investigators believe a red Honda CRV was traveling north in the 500 block of North Chambers Road when it crossed the center median and traveled into the southbound lanes, the release said. The vehicle struck an electric bicycle, the driver of which was able to dismount before the collision and left the scene.

The suspect vehicle continued north and struck an eastbound Honda CRV on East Sixth Avenue, then struck two other vehicles stopped for a red light in the southbound lanes of Chambers Road, the release said.

A 41-year-old woman in the Honda CRV that was struck was pronounced dead at the scene. A 43-year-old man, a 5-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy who were in the CRV were taken to an area hospital.

The 5-year-old girl died at the hospital from her injuries , police said.

The man remains in critical condition, and the boy was treated and released, police said. Drivers and passengers in the other vehicles were not injured.

The names of the victims will be released at a later date by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office after their families have been notified.

The driver accused of causing the collisions, Juan Pablo Pasqal-Licea, was taken to the hospital as well and later arrested on charges of vehicular homicide and driving under the influence. He is currently in custody in the Aurora Detention Center.

The intersection was closed for most of the night and reopened at about 4:30 a.m.