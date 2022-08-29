2 killed and 9 wounded by gunfire in Aurora, Denver and Greeley during weekend shootings

DENVER | A series of shootings in Aurora, Denver and Greeley over the weekend killed two people and wounded nine others.

On Friday night, a 35-year-old man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting in Denver.

Also on Friday night, a 17-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting that may have happened at Hoffman Heights Car Wash, 760 Peoria St. Police said a 17-year-old boy walked into the emergency room of a local hospital with “non-life threatening injuries.” The boy provided no information about a suspect or what led up to the shooting, police said.

On Saturday, a female victim was wounded in a shooting in Denver and took herself to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Early Sunday, one man was killed and three other people were wounded in a north Denver neighborhood, police said.

Neighbors told KUSA-TV they called police to report a party at a home just after midnight and heard gunshots and yelling just before 1 a.m.

Meanwhile, a man and a woman suffered what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries in a shooting in Denver.

In Aurora, a man in his 20s was wounded in a shooting near the King Soopers, 655 Peoria St., police said Sunday. The man went to the emergency room on his own with non-life threatening injuries, Aurora police said.

In Greeley, police said a 22-year-old woman was found dead in her vehicle Friday night after going missing from the smoothie shop where she was scheduled to close up for the night. Police have not said how she died but a man was arrested on suspicion of murder and sexual assault.

Police said anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.