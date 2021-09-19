2 killed, 1 injured in ‘high-speed’ crash in Aurora early Sunday

AURORA | Two people were killed early Sunday and another injured in a car crash at East 38th Avenue and Windsor Drive in northeast Aurora, police said.

Aurora police arriving on the scene at about 12:35 a.m. discovered two dead people in a Chevrolet Malibu and an injured man inside a Chevrolet Cruz.

Neither the identities of the deceased nor the surviving motorists were released.

A preliminary investigation surmised that the driver of the Cruz was going eastbound on East 38th Avenue “at a high rate of speed.” The driver of the Malibu was making a left-hand turn from Windsor Drive, to head west on East 38th Avenue.

“The Cruz then collided with the Malibu,” police said in a statement.

The passengers in the Malibu were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Cruz was rushed to a nearby hospital.

“It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were also contributing factors,” Aurora Police Agent Matthew Longshore said in a statement. “This remains an active investigation and no charges have been filed at this time.”

“Anyone who may have witnessed this crash or has dash-camera footage of the crash, and have not yet spoke to police, are asked to call the Aurora Police Traffic Investigations Unit or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867,” Longshore said. “By using Crime Stoppers tipster can remain anonymous and are eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.”