2 found dead Saturday in northwest Aurora home

AURORA | Police said two unidentified people were found dead Saturday morning inside a house in northwest Aurora.

The bodies were discovered at about 10:30 a.m. after a call was made to dispatchers about the deaths in a house near East Colfax Avenue and Boston Street.

“Circumstances and cause of death not yet known,” police said in a tweet on social media.

No other details were immediately released.

Police said anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.