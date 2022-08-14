2 dead in Aurora after driver runs red light and crashes car into another early Sunday

AURORA | A car speeding through a red light early Sunday crashed into another auto in a northeast Aurora intersection, killing the single occupants of both cars, according to Aurora police.

Police were called to the crash at East 40th Avenue and Tower Road shortly after 2 a.m., according to a statement by Aurora Police Sgt. Faith Goodrich.

“When they arrived, they found a two-car crash involving a 2005 Honda sedan and a 2000 Lexus sedan,” Goodrich said.

An initial investigation revealed that the unidentified driver of the Honda was northbound on Tower Road “at a high rate of speed,” Goodrich reported.

The driver ran the red light and the car struck the Lexus in the intersection, causing the Lexus to catch fire.

Both drivers were killed from their injuries and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The intersection was closed for several hours as police investigated the crash scene.

“Please contact the Aurora Police Traffic Section if you witnessed this crash or have dash-camera footage of the crash and have not yet spoken to investigators,” Goodrich said.

The crash brings the number of traffic fatalities for 2022 to 30, according to police.

