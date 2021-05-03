2 dead after 2 different crashes in north Aurora Saturday

AURORA | Aurora police are investigating a pair of fatal traffic crashes that occurred less than 30 minutes apart in the northern portion of the city early Saturday morning.

Authorities said one man was killed at about 2:40 a.m. May 1 after veering off of Interstate 70 between E-470 and the East Colfax Avenue exit. The man was ejected from his car as it rolled over.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Adams County Coroner’s Office is expected to identify the man in the coming days.

About 20 minutes later, local traffic investigators responded to a separate report of an unconscious motorcyclist lying on the side of Fitzsimons Parkway near the intersection with Victor Street. A passerby alerted police after noticing the unconscious man and his bike on the side of the road.

The unidentified man was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries, according to spokesperson for the Aurora Police Department.

The Adams County Coroner’s Office is also expected to identify that main the coming days.

Traffic investigators are currently working to determine what precipitated both of these fatal crashes Saturday.

Anyone who believes they may have witnessed either of these incidents is encouraged to contact Aurora police.