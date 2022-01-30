2 dead, 3 hospitalized in Aurora car- truck collisions Saturday evening

AURORA | Two men were killed Saturday evening in traffic collisions that sent three others to the hospital with serious injuries, according to Aurora police.

The names of the two people killed have not been released, pending positive identification and notification of next of kin.

At 6:43 p.m., officers responded to a report of an injury crash on the East Stephen D. Hogan Parkway between East Sixth Avenue and South Picadilly Road.

When they arrived, they found a 60-year-old man dead and an 18-year-old woman in serious condition amid crashed cars.

Investigators said it appears the woman’s Honda Pilot was traveling west on Hogan Parkway when it crossed over the centerline, striking the eastbound Toyota Tundra pickup truck driven by the man, who was not wearing a seatbelt at the time.

Alcohol and drugs were not believed to have been a factor, police said in a press release, adding that the investigation was open and no one had been arrested.

A few minutes after the Hogan Parkway crash, at around 6:45 p.m., police responded to another injury crash at East Iliff Avenue and South Tower Road.

They found a 61-year-old man deceased and the 25-year-old driver of the other vehicle and his 19-year-old passenger seriously hurt.

Investigators say the 61-year-old was driving south on Tower Road in his Chevy Equinox truck and attempted to make a left turn in front of the Chrysler 300 being driven north by the other man, causing the crash. Excessive speed is being evaluated as a possible contributor to the incident.

Hogan Parkway and parts of the intersection of Iliff and Tower were closed for several hours while police investigated the crashes.