2 dead, 2 unaccounted for after Arvada house fire

ARVADA | Two people are dead and two other people are unaccounted for after a fire at an Arvada home, firefighters said.

The fire was reported at about 1:20 a.m. Wednesday. Three people were taken to the hospital but two of them later died, the Arvada Fire Protection District said. The condition of the third person in the hospital wasn’t known.

Multiple animals also died in the fire although fire district spokesperson Amber Jones told KUSA-TV that two dogs survived, one of which was taken to a veterinarian.

Firefighters are investigating how the fire started.