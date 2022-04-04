2-car crash closes Iliff Ave. Monday afternoon between Peoria and Troy streets

AURORA | Aurora police are asking motorists to avoid East Iliff Avenue between South Peoria and Troy streets after a two-car crash near Revere Street.

Police reported the crash at about 2:30 p.m., which sent two people to local hospitals with what officers described as serious injuries.

“Find an alternate route if possible,” police said.

As of about 4 p.m., westbound Iliff at Troy is closed. Eastbound traffic is stopped at Peoria.

“Traffic Unit Investigators are on scene handling the investigation,” police said in a tweet.