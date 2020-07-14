2 Aurora shootings: 1 dies playing with gun, another wounded confronting car thief

AURORA | One man has died and another has been arrested after the former shot himself in the chest with a gun he was playing with outside of an Aurora apartment complex Monday night, according to Aurora police.

Investigators found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest in a breezeway outside of the Bella Terra apartments at 15400 E. Evans Ave. shortly before 11:30 p.m. July 13, according to Lt. Chris Amsler, spokesman for Aurora police.

The man, who was not identified, was taken to a local hospital, where he died a short time later. The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office is expected to identify the man in the coming days.

Abiel Vigil, 38, was arrested at the scene in connection with a possible charge of manslaughter for his involvement in the fatal shooting, police said. Detectives believe that Vigil and the man who shot himself were playing with a gun owned by Vigil when the weapon was inadvertently discharged.

Vigil is currently being detained in lieu of posting a $25,000 at the Aurora municipal jail.

Police responded to another shooting in a different corner of the city about two hours after the self-inflicted incident at Bella Terra. Investigators said a man who confronted a person trying to break into his car in the 2300 block of Emporia Street was shot in the leg shortly before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The man who was shot drove himself to the hospital and is expected to survive. Police did not release any information on the suspected car thief.