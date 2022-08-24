18th Judicial District to hold first in-person Citizen’s Academy since pandemic next month

AURORA | Applications are now open for the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office Citizen’s Academy, which will be held in person this year for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic.

The academy begins in September and is open to all Colorado residents, though priority will be given to those who live in the 18th Judicial District.

The academy goes from Sept. 15 to Oct. 26 and meets on Wednesdays from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the DA’s office in Centennial. The seven-week course will explore different departments within the office, including cold cases, domestic violence, organized crime and juvenile justice.

“The purpose behind our Citizen’s Academy is to foster a greater understanding of the criminal justice system, the District Attorney’s Office, and the current environment in relation to criminal activities within the 18th Judicial District,” spokesperson Jamie Sorrells said in a news release.

The deadline to submit an application is this Friday, Aug. 26. Applications are available online at da18.org/community-outreach/citizens-academy.