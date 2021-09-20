17-year-old boy killed during Sunday rollover crash on I-225; girl, 17, injured

AURORA | A teenage boy was killed and his passenger badly injured when the boy lost control of his pick-up truck, rolling it at least once, Sunday night along Interstate 225 near East Sixth Avenue, police said.

Police said the boy, 17, was driving a Chevrolet Silverado “at a high rate of speed” north on I-225 at about 8:50 p.m. when the crash occurred.

The boy apparently lost control of the truck just north of East Sixth Avenue, causing the truck to roll over at least once, police said. Both the boy and his passenger, a 17-year-old girl, were ejected from the truck.

“Officers attempted to perform life saving measures on the person whom we believe is the driver before he was transported to the hospital,” Aurora Police Agent Matthew Longshore said in a statement. “This man was tragically pronounced deceased a short time later. The (girl) remains hospitalized with serious injuries.”

“It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were additional contributing factors,” Longshore said.

Police did not identify either of the teenagers. The boy’s identity will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner after positive identification is made.

“We are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash or has dash-camera footage of the crash, and have not yet spoken to police, to call the Aurora Police Traffic Investigations Unit or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867,” Longshore said. “By using Crime Stoppers, tipster can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.”