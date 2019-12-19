15-year-old Hinkley student arrested for bringing loaded gun to school Thursday

AURORA | Aurora police arrested a 15-year-old boy Thursday morning after he was found with a loaded handgun at Hinkley High School, according to a spokesman for the Aurora Police Department.

Officers responded to the high school on Chambers Road at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 19 after dispatchers received reports that a student was believed to have a gun, according to Officer Matt Longshore, spokesman for Aurora police.

The incident was first reported on KUSA-TV.

Responding officers eventually contacted an unnamed student who was found with a loaded handgun in his waistband.

The boy was arrested without incident and is being held on suspicion of the following charges: juvenile in possession of a handgun, juvenile in possession of a handgun on school grounds and interference with the functioning of a school, according to Longshore.

Investigators were not immediately aware why the student brought the gun into a Hinkley classroom.

Longshore said another Hinkley student first noticed the weapon and promptly notified school staffers.

“They did the courageous and right thing of notifying school security,” Longshore said. “Props to them.”

The school was briefly placed on lockdown, but has since resumed normal operations.

A spokesman for Aurora Public Schools did not immediately respond to a request for comment.