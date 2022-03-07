15-car pile up in Aurora shuts down northbound I-225 Sunday night

By
THE SENTINEL
-
37
I-225 north of Iliff Avenue Sunday night after a 15-car pile up shut down the northbound lanes at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday March 6. /CDOT Camera

AURORA | Northbound Interstate 225 in Aurora were closed at East Iliff Avenue for about an hour after a 15-car pile up sent five people to local hospitals with minor injuries, according to Aurora police.

The road was closed at about 9:30 p.m. and reopened at about 10:30 p.m.

Southbound lanes remained open.

“Thank you for your patience and please drive safely out there,” police said in a tweet later Sunday.

