1 person shot in the ankle Saturday during gunfire melee at Aurora house

AURORA | An unidentified person was shot in the ankle and wounded early Saturday during a domestic dispute at a home in central Aurora, police reported.

Police were called to a house in the 11000 block of East Fourth Way at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday to investigate reports of gunfire.

Residents there said a person having a dispute with a girlfriend fired “several rounds in the house, striking another family member in the ankle.”

The suspect fled the scene but was later arrested with the help of Westminster police, Aurora police said in a tweet.

No other details were released.