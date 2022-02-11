1 person shot, no officers injured in police shooting Friday morning in Aurora

AURORA | Police said an Aurora police officer was involved in a shooting in north Aurora Friday morning, releasing few details as of 7 a.m.

Police announced on social media the shooting involving at least one person at about 5:30 a.m. somewhere in the 1300 block of Idalia Street.

“No officers injured and the suspect condition is unknown,” police said, adding that there were numerous police in the area. “We are working on gathering more info.”

Police said they will make announcements from the scene some time this morning.