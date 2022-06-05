1 person shot, injured after gunfire inside Aurora nightclub early Sunday

AURORA | Few details were released after some one was shot inside a bar early Sunday near Jamaica and Colfax in Aurora, sending one wounded person to the hospital.

Police said only that shots were fired at about 1:30 a.m. inside “a business” at 1470 Jamaica St. which is the address for Cazadores Bar and Nightclub.

“One person self-transported to the hospital,” police said in a tweet. “No outstanding suspects, no arrests at the time. Investigation is ongoing.”

There was no identifying information about the shooting victim.

Police said any witnesses who didn’t want to speak to police at the time are asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.