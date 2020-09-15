1 person hospitalized after bleach spill at Aurora’s Gaylord Rockies hotel

AURORA | One person was taken to the hospital after a chemical spill in a truck bay at the Gaylord Rockies Resort and Convention Center Monday afternoon, according to officials with Aurora Fire Rescue.

Aurora firefighters wearing hazmat suits responded to the east Aurora hotel shortly before 2 p.m. after receiving reports that a noxious chemical had spilled in “the dock area,” according to tweets.

Fire officials eventually located an unknown quantity of sodium hypochlorite, a bleaching agent commonly used to disinfect water. The spill was fully contained about three hours later, according to tweets.

Paramedics assessed a total of three people at the scene, though only one was transported by ambulance.

The hospitalized person’s current condition is unclear, though officials do not believe the person sustained any life-threatening injuries, according to fire officials.