1 man shot, another stabbed Friday night in Aurora during 2 separate attacks

AURORA | One man was shot and another man was stabbed during two apparently separate incidents Friday night in Aurora, police said.

Both men are expected to survive their injuries police said.

Police were called about 8 p.m. to the 2200 block of Galena Street after reports of a stabbing there.

A 53-year-old man was taken to a nearby hospital, police said and is expected to survive.

“Suspect left the scene prior to officers arrival,” police said in a tweet.

At about 9:30 p.m. police were called to the 2600 block of Zion Street after reports of a man shot in the leg.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital with “non-life threatening injuries,” according to Aurora police.

Police did not release any information about the suspect or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.