1 man shot, another injured during 2 separate incidents on Colfax Monday afternoon

AURORA | Aurora police responded to a pair of unrelated violent incidents within a one-block span of north Aurora less than hour apart Monday afternoon, according to tweets.

Officers responded to a report of a “man down” near East 16th Avenue and Akron Street shortly after 12:30 p.m. Monday, police tweeted from the department Twitter account. The man was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, police said. It was unclear if he was shot or stabbed.

No suspects were immediately identified.

Less than an hour later, officers responded to a separate shooting a block south of the “man down” call, according to a separate thread of tweets. Officers found a man who was shot in the 8900 block of East Colfax Avenue. The man was taken to a nearby hospital as reported to be in stable condition.

Police are currently pursuing a person suspected of shooting the man along Colfax. The suspect is described as a 40-year-old black man wearing tan pants. The man is believed to be carrying a gun and was last scene running west down Colfax.

Investigators do not believe the two incidents are related.

The incidents Monday occurred about 18 hours after police responded to a separate shooting near East 23rd Avenue and Peoria Street. A man who was shot in the area drove himself to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive, according to tweets from police.

The incidents Monday afternoon mark at least the fifth and sixth reported possible shootings in the city in the past week.

Anyone with any information related to the recent incidents is encouraged to call police at 303-627-3100 or the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.