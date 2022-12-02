1 man killed, another wounded early Friday during central Aurora shooting

AURORA | One man was killed and another injured during early Friday during a shooting early at or near apartments in central Aurora, police said.

Police were called to 10700 block of East Exposition Avenue at about 12:30 a.m. Friday to investigate a report of a shooting. The address corresponds with Bristol Court Apartments.

“Once on scene, officers discovered two men with apparent gunshot wounds,” police spokesperson Joe Moylan said in a statement.

Both men were rushed to nearby hospitals, but one of the men was later pronounced dead.

“The second victim is a 35-year-old man,” Moylan said. “He was still receiving emergency medical treatment as of early Friday morning.”

The circumstances leading up to the shooting, and who fired on the men, are under investigation, police said.

“No arrests had been made as of Friday morning,” Moylan said.