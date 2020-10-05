1 dead in crash at 225 and Parker Monday morning

AURORA | One person has died following a traffic collision on Interstate 225 near the exit for South Parker Road in Aurora Monday morning.

Aurora police said in a tweet that one person had died in the incident shortly after 7 a.m. Oct. 5.

Both directions of I-225 were closed near the Parker Road exit following the crash. The southbound lanes were expected to re-open by the middle of the morning.

The northbound lanes are expected to be closed “for an extended period of time,” police tweeted.

Traffic is being diverted onto Parker Road and re-routed to I-225 until the exit for East Mississippi Avenue.

Details on what precipitated the crash were not immediately available.