1 man dead, 1 boy, 1 adult injured, after crash on Buckley Road Thursday

AURORA | An adult man was killed and a child and an adult were injured in a car crash Thursday afternoon on South Buckley Road in Aurora.

Shortly before 5 p.m., Aurora police were notified of a serious car crash on South Buckley Road near East Arkansas Place, according to a news release from the Aurora Police Department.

Aurora Fire Rescue and Aurora Police responded and found a man lying on the ground with life-threatening injuries,” the release said. “Sadly, he did not survive and was pronounced deceased on scene. A child, approximately 4-years-old, suffered life-threatening injuries and a man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Both were transported to the hospital.”

According to a preliminary investigation, a white Pontiac sedan was turning east on East Arkansas Place from southbound Buckley Road, and a blue Audi sedan traveling north on Buckley Road struck the Pontiac.

The deceased man and the child were in the Pontiac. The man with non-life threatening injuries was in the Audi and has been cooperating with investigators, the release said.

The northbound lanes of South Buckley Road were closed Thursday afternoon and evening while traffic investigators collected evidence, the release said. An investigation to determine whether alcohol, speed or other factors contributed to the crash is ongoing.

The victim’s identity will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s office at a later date.

Anyone who was a witness to the crash and has not already been interviewed or who has dash camera footage they would like to share with investigators is asked to contact the Aurora Police Traffic Section. APD’s non-emergency dispatch number is 303-627-3100.