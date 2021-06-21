1 dead, 4 injured early Sunday after Aurora Juneteenth party spills into parking lot, police say

AURORA | Police said more than 50 people called for police help when an all-night Juneteenth celebration turned into a shooting melee that killed one person and wounded four others at about 4:30 a.m. Sunday in a strip mall parking lot in central Aurora.

Police said that when officers arrived they “were confronted with a very large crowd” in a strip-mall parking lot at 12455 E. Mississippi Ave. They discovered a mortally wounded adult male, who was rushed to a nearby hospital. The unidentified man died from his gun wound, police said. Three adult males and an adult female had found their own way to local emergency rooms for gunshot treatment, and they are expected to survive.

Police said witnesses told them there had been a Juneteenth celebration at an “unnamed” unit in the strip mall. Police did not know who held the event.

“At some point earlier in the evening presumed organizers of the celebration began denying access to the unit,” police said in a crime blog. “This led many attendees to gather in the parking lot.”

Gunfire erupted at one point after 4 a.m.

“Crime Scene Investigators continue to process the scene and have collected more than 114 shell casings as of this writing,” police said. “Early information indicates there were multiple shooters involved in this incident.”

Police are asking anyone who with information to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7687. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.00