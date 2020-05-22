1 dead, 1 wounded after Thursday shooting at Utah Park

AURORA | One man is dead and another injured after a shooting at about 6:30 p.m. at Utah Park in Aurora, according to Aurora police.

Police have released few details about the shooting.

A fight at the park led to the shooting, according to a tweet issued by Aurora Police. The men took themselves to a nearby hospital before officers could get to the park.

One of the two wounded men died later in the evening from his gunshot injuries.

Police said they are not looking for anyone else associated with the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call 303-627-3100.