1 dead, 1 critically injured after wrong-way, head-on crash in southeast Aurora Monday 

AURORA | A 52-year-old woman was killed Monday night after her car hit another head-on as she was driving the wrong way on a parkway in southeast Aurora, according to Aurora police.

Police said the woman, not identified, appeared to be driving her Hyundai Santa Fe south in the northbound lanes of Aurora Parkway, near the Southlands Parkway at about 7 p.m. when the crash occurred. The road is near E-470.

The woman’s car collided head-on with a Nissan Rogue driven by an unidentified man, 42.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital, where she later succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash. The man was also taken a nearby hospital, where he is listed in critical condition, according to Aurora police.

Investigation into the crash continues, police said.