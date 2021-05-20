1 arrested after armed standoff in east Aurora Thursday morning

AURORA | One man is in custody on suspicion of domestic violence-related charges following a two-hour standoff near Mrachek Middle School that involved Aurora SWAT officers Thursday morning.

Police officials instructed residents living in the 1800 block of South Truckee Street to shelter in place shortly before 7 a.m. May 20 as Aurora SWAT officials and negotiators attempted to apprehend a man who was armed and refusing to leave a home in the area.

Shortly before 8:30 a.m., authorities intentionally shattered window panes on the home in which the man was barricaded in an effort to communicate with him more effectively.

The man exited the home and was arrested shortly before 9 a.m. No injuries were reported, according to Aurora police.

Residents who were prevented from accessing their homes are expected to be allowed to return shortly, police wrote in a tweet issued at 8:59 a.m.

Investigators did not immediately identify the man who was arrested or what suspect charges have been recommended against him.