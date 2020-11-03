Electrical fire causes mass power outage in Aurora Tuesday, briefly diverts voters from local polling center

AURORA | An electrical fire in north Aurora Tuesday afternoon severed power to some 5,000 residents along the East Colfax corridor, including a voting center at the Martin Luther King Jr. Library.

Aurora firefighters quickly doused a transformer on fire near the intersection of East Colfax Avenue and Peoria Street shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Election Day, officials said via Twitter.

Workers with Xcel Energy “de-energized” the pole, leading to the power outages in the area, according to Aurora Fire Rescue.

Power was restored to the voting center at the north Aurora library shortly after 1:40 p.m., according to Arapahoe County officials.

The polling center had briefly diverted residents attempting to vote there to other voting sites nearby, according to Arapahoe County officials.

There are additional voting locations near the scorched electrical pole at the Aurora Public Schools Educational Services Center 4 at 1085 Peoria St. and the Community College of Aurora at 710 Alton Way.

A full list of voting locations in Arapahoe County can be found here.

The fire also cut off power to several traffic lights in north Aurora. Police have reminded motorists to treat intersections with dead lights as four-way stops.