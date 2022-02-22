City of Aurora seeking next poet laureate for 4-year term

AURORA | Attention wordsmiths: the city of Aurora is now accepting applications for its third honorary poet laureate.

The program was started in 2013 to promote local artists. Laureates serve a four-year term and are responsible for poetry readings at city events and promoting literature in the community.

Jovan Mays and Assetou Xango served as the city’s first and second laureates; both gave writing workshops and held public performances during their tenure.

Applications for the next laureate are open through March 15, and the term will run from April 2022 through April 2026. To qualify, candidates must be at least 18 years old, live in the city of Aurora and be a published poet.

After the submission deadline, a selection committee led by the Aurora Public Library Board of Trustees will conduct interviews during the final week of March and make a final recommendation to the city council.

Apply online at auroragov.org/poet.