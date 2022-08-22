Aurora council to consider mandatory minimums for retail theft over $300, panhandling bill and more

AURORA | In addition to stealing cars, getting caught stealing more than $300 worth of merchandise from Aurora stores could soon equal a minimum jail sentence, under a proposal up for consideration by Aurora’s City Council Monday evening.

The proposal was not brought to study session, and no information was included in the council’s agenda packet about the proposal’s projected reach or its impact on the operations of the municipal court or the city’s jail, where the minimum three-day sentence would be served.

Danielle Jurinsky is sponsoring the bill. In June and July, she also voted in favor of fellow conservative Dustin Zvonek’s mandatory minimum sentencing rules for criminals convicted of motor vehicle theft.

The council is also scheduled to vote on a proposed campaign to post anti-panhandling signs around the city and educate residents about charities that help the homeless.

Last week, the proposal earned the tacit support of the council’s conservative majority as well as the suspicion of progressives, who questioned the lack of accompanying data and research. A new cost estimate from the city indicates the plan would cost $29,440 to implement, including the cost of posting signs at 16 busy intersections.

Council members will also vote for the first time on an ordinance that could allow ducks in residential areas where chickens are allowed currently.

The council meeting is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. It will be in-person and open to the public, and also streamed through the city’s YouTube channel and broadcast on local television channels 8 and 880.