Adams County holding first-ever pride celebration Saturday

BRIGHTON | There’s a first time for everything, and this weekend in Adams County it’s a LGTBQ+ pride festival.

The festival, organized by the county, at Riverdale Regional Park, located at 9755 Henderson Road in Brighton, will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. featuring “free entertainment, community resources, food, drinks, and plenty of family friendly activities” according to the county. Parking for the event is free.

During the day, artists from the art nonprofit Babe Walls will paint six original murals at locations throughout the festival grounds. There will also be an opportunity for youth to try their hand at painting.

In the evening, there will be a concert featuring singer-songwriter Todrick Hall, who has appeared on American Idol and RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Tickets start at $40 and can be purchased at https://www.adcogov.org/events/adams-county-pride.