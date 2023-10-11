Mourners react during the funeral of Israeli soldier Benjamin Loeb, a dual Israeli-French citizen, in Jerusalem, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. Loeb was killed on Saturday as the militant Hamas rulers of the Gaza Strip carried out an unprecedented, multi-front attack on Israel. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Palestinians walk amid the rubble following Israeli airstrikes that razed swaths of a neighborhood in Gaza City, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. The militant Hamas rulers of the Gaza Strip carried out an unprecedented attack on Israel Saturday, killing over 1,000 people and taking captives. Israel launched heavy retaliatory airstrikes on the enclave, killing hundreds of Palestinians. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)

Mourners comfort each other during the funeral of Israeli soldier Benjamin Loeb, a dual Israeli-French citizen, in Jerusalem, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. Loeb was killed on Saturday as the militant Hamas rulers of the Gaza Strip carried out an unprecedented, multi-front attack on Israel. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

A Palestinian girl cries during the funeral of Amir Ganan, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike on the buildings in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Hatem Ali)

Damaged cars are scattered in the area of the rave party site near the Kibbutz Re’im, close to the Gaza Strip border fence, on Tuesday, Oct.10, 2023. Israel’s rescue service Zaka said paramedics had recovered hundreds of bodies of people killed in a surprise attack by Hamas militants Saturday. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

Palestinians walk amid the rubble following Israeli airstrikes that razed swaths of a neighborhood in Gaza City, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. The militant Hamas rulers of the Gaza Strip carried out an unprecedented attack on Israel Saturday, killing over 1,000 people and taking captives. Israel launched heavy retaliatory airstrikes on the enclave, killing hundreds of Palestinians. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)

Palestinians, including some journalists, carry the bodies of two Palestinian reporters, Mohammed Soboh and Said al-Tawil, who were killed by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. The militant Hamas rulers of the Gaza Strip carried out an unprecedented attack on Israel Saturday, killing over 1,000 people and taking captives. Israel launched heavy retaliatory airstrikes on the enclave, killing hundreds of Palestinians. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)

A window pierced by bullets is seen from inside a house in kibbutz Kfar Azza on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. Hamas militants overran Kfar Azza on Saturday, where many Israelis were killed and taken captive. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

A neighborhood in Gaza City hit by an Israeli airstrike lies in rubble, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. Israel has launched intense airstrikes in Gaza after the territory’s militant rulers carried out an unprecedented attack on Israel Saturday, killing over 1,000 people and taking captives. Hundreds of Palestinians have been killed in the airstrikes. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)

Israeli soldiers carry the flag-covered coffin of Maj. Tal Cohen during his funeral at the Givat Shaul cemetery in Jerusalem on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. The latest Israel-Palestinian war reverberated around the world Tuesday, as foreign governments tried to determine how many of their citizens were dead, missing or in need of medical help or flights home. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Israeli soldiers carry the body of a person killed in the Hamas attack in kibbutz Kfar Azza on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. Hamas militants overran the kibbutz on Saturday, where many Israelis were killed and taken captive. (AP Photo/Erik Marmor)

Israelis take cover in a shelter as a siren sounds a warning of incoming rockets fired from the Gaza strip, in Ashkelon, Israel, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. The militant Hamas rulers of the Gaza Strip carried out an unprecedented attack on Israel Saturday, killing over 1,000 people and taking captives. Israel launched heavy retaliatory airstrikes on the enclave, killing hundreds of Palestinians. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

Hezbollah fighters attend the funeral procession of their two comrades who were killed by Israeli shelling, in Kherbet Selem village, south Lebanon, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. The Iran-backed group Monday night announced that three militants died following heavy Israeli shelling in border towns across southern Lebanon. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

A Hezbollah fighter carries the coffin of his comrade who was killed by Israeli shelling, as he shouts slogans during his funeral procession in Kherbet Selem village, south Lebanon, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. The Iran-backed group Monday night announced that three militants died following heavy Israeli shelling in border towns across southern Lebanon. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

Israeli soldiers stand next to the bodies of Israelis killed by Hamas militants in kibbutz Kfar Azza on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. Hamas militants overran Kfar Azza on Saturday, where many Israelis were killed and taken captive. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

The body of a Hamas militant lies in kibbutz Kfar Azza on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. Hamas militants overran the kibbutz on Saturday, where many Israelis were killed and taken captive. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

An Israeli firefighter kneels to compose himself after he and his colleagues extinguished cars set on fire by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip in Ashkelon, Israel, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

Mourners gather as the body of Israeli soldier Benjamin Loeb, a dual Israeli-French citizen is lowered into the grave during his funeral in Jerusalem, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. Loeb was killed on Saturday as the militant Hamas rulers of the Gaza Strip carried out an unprecedented, multi-front attack on Israel. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Israeli soldiers take positions near Kibbutz Kfar Azza on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. Hamas militants overran Kfar Azza on Saturday, where many Israelis were killed and taken captive. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

The body of a Hamas militant lies on the ground in kibbutz Kfar Azza on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. Hamas militants overran Kfar Azza on Saturday, where many Israelis were killed and taken captive. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

Palestinians inspect the damage of destroyed building after Israeli airstrikes in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Hatem Ali)

Relatives pray by the body of Amir Ganan, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike, during his funeral in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Hatem Ali)

The wife, left, and sister of Hezbollah fighter Ali Ftouni, who was killed by Israeli shelling, mourn at his funeral procession in Kherbet Selem village, south Lebanon, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. The Iran-backed group Monday night announced that three militants died following heavy Israeli shelling in border towns across southern Lebanon. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

Israeli soldiers deploy in kibbutz Kfar Azza on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. Hamas militants overran Kfar Azza on Saturday, where many Israelis were killed and taken captive. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

Buildings turned to rubble. Body bags in the streets. Wailing sirens and shrieking rockets.

As the latest Israeli-Palestinian war entered a fourth day of war Tuesday, scenes showed both an expanding offensive and the conflict’s sorrowful results.

Israeli soldiers and Hamas fighters geared up and moved into position. Flag-draped coffins were carried by mourners at funeral processions. The images of the devastation on the ground showed windows shattered by bullets and neighborhoods leveled by blasts.

The war is expected to escalate with at least 2,100 lives lost so far.