LAS VEGAS | A Golden man accused of holding a woman hostage and throwing furniture out a 21st-floor window at Caesars Palace told a judge Thursday he would not fight his transfer to his home state on a warrant in a separate kidnapping case.

Matthew John Ermond Mannix, 35, also said in a hoarse voice he didn’t know if he can post $750,000 bail on multiple felonies in Tuesday’s more than five-hour standoff on the Las Vegas Strip. He would remain jailed under the Colorado warrant if he posts bail, and it was unclear where he may be prosecuted first.

Mannix was not represented by an attorney as he stood in shackles during his brief extradition hearing.

He is due Monday in a Las Vegas court on kidnapping and other charges including coercion with the threat of force, destruction of property and resisting arrest with a deadly weapon not a firearm. He has not yet been asked to enter a plea. A kidnapping conviction in Nevada can result in a sentence of up to life in prison.

Mannix has prior felony convictions in Colorado for kidnapping in 2022 and property damage in 2012, a prosecutor told a judge on Wednesday, and four people have court orders of protection against him.

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson did not respond Thursday to messages about whether he wants Mannix prosecuted in Nevada before Colorado.

Mannix is accused of pulling the woman inside a room at Caesars Palace by force, claiming he had a gun and threatening to shoot security officers, according to a police report. It said the woman announced through the hotel room door to police that Mannix had a knife.

Police said a knife was found after Mannix surrendered to SWAT officers, but no gun. Damage to the hotel room was estimated at more than $50,000.

The woman had minor bruises and cuts that she told police she received climbing a fence, and police said she was not seriously injured.

Mannix and the woman “were clearly under the influence of narcotics and experiencing drug-induced paranoia,” when they were questioned by detectives after Mannix surrendered, police said.

Swimming pools were evacuated while broken glass and furniture fell from the 29-story tower of the flagship Caesars Entertainment Inc. property, but no injuries were reported and casino operations continued uninterrupted during the standoff.